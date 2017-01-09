The Latest: Cobb, Cherokee, Paulding schools closed Tuesday

The Latest on winter weather in Georgia (all times local):
7:45 p.m.
Cobb County schools will remain closed Tuesday, due to a "significant amount of ice on the roads in the northern third of the county."
The district announced the closure in an email Monday.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution (http://bit.ly/2jwMkPa) reported that Cherokee and Paulding County schools also would remain closed Tuesday.
However, Marietta students will head back to class.
8 a.m.
Several schools in metro Atlanta have closed due to icy roads in the area.
Local news media reports that Cobb, Cherokee, Forsyth county along with Marietta City Schools have closed for teachers and students Monday. The National Weather Service says temperatures dropped as low as 15 degrees in Atlanta overnight Sunday.
The low temperatures kept some icy roads and sidewalks frozen.
Cobb County school officials posted on Facebook that roads in the area were "unsafe."
Meanwhile, Atlanta Public Schools, Fulton, DeKalb, Clayton and Gwinnett county schools will have regularly scheduled classes Monday.
The Telegraph of Macon reports that classes at the Georgia Academy of the Blind were canceled Monday because of a broken heater in the Hendricks building. Students will be notified by 11 a.m. if they are not to report.
