Some schools to remain closed after winter blast

Cobb County schools will remain closed Tuesday, due to a "significant amount of ice on the roads in the northern third of the county," the school district said in a Monday email.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution (http://bit.ly/2jwMkPa) reported that Cherokee and Paulding County schools also would remain closed Tuesday.
However, Marietta students will head back to class.
On Monday, those were among systems that closed for students and teachers after temperatures dropped into the teens overnight. Snow began to fall in north Georgia Friday evening and moved into metro Atlanta Friday night. Ice accumulated overnight.
The icy weather didn't keep Atlanta Public Schools, Fulton, DeKalb, Clayton and Gwinnett county schools from scheduling classes Monday.
But, the Telegraph of Macon reported that classes at the Georgia Academy of the Blind were canceled Monday because of a broken heater in the Hendricks building. The Academy said on its Facebook page that it would remain closed for classes Tuesday.
