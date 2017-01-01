Report: More telemedicine, network care to help rural care

A report by Augusta University says greater use of telemedicine and networks joining rural and urban hospitals could help Georgia's struggling rural hospitals.
The Augusta Chronicle says (http://bit.ly/2iwQPZn ) the report was part of a Rural Hospital Task Force at the university that started operating last February.
Rural hospitals face huge challenges such as increasing number of uninsured patients, older and sicker patients and problems recruiting physicians and specialty care.
Part of the solution is using telemedicine to connect rural patients to experts in urban centers to deliver specialty care without forcing patients to travel long distances.
The report says another solution is greater connections between rural and urban providers. For example, a rural patient could receive surgery at an urban hospital but then be transferred back to their community's hospital for longer term monitoring.
