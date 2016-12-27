Body is found in wooded area of Richmond County

Richmond County sheriff's officials are investigating after a body was found in the wooded area.
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells The Augusta Chronicle that his staff was called to the scene near Georgia Highway 56 Monday evening.
Bowen said details of the case are expected to be "very limited" for a while.
WRDW-TV reports that the body was being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's office in metro Atlanta.
The person's identity hasn't been released, and there was no word on the cause of the death.
Comments