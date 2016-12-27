Georgia

December 27, 2016 8:56 AM

Body is found in wooded area of Richmond County

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Ga.

Richmond County sheriff's officials are investigating after a body was found in the wooded area.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells The Augusta Chronicle that his staff was called to the scene near Georgia Highway 56 Monday evening.

Bowen said details of the case are expected to be "very limited" for a while.

WRDW-TV reports that the body was being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's office in metro Atlanta.

The person's identity hasn't been released, and there was no word on the cause of the death.

Related content

Georgia

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sideline Superstar: Aaliyah Redding brings cheers to games in a wheelchair

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos