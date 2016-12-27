Coyote takes up residence in midtown Atlanta park

People living near a midtown Atlanta park near the heart of the city say they're concerned about a coyote that has taken up residence.
WSB-TV reports (http://2wsb.tv/2izdHYw ) that the coyote was seen Monday in Piedmont Park near 10th Street, and seemed unfazed by dogs barking and people coming near it. The station captured video of the coyote walking around.
Jeff Porubsky tells the station that he has dogs and children, and coyotes could pose a danger to them.
Experts with the Atlanta Coyote Project say that it's mating season for coyotes. They say the animals pose little risk to people, as long as no one is feeding them. They say that if coyotes begin to associate people with food, they will start to overcome their wariness of humans.
