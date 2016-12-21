Georgia couple welcomes rare set of quadruplets

A Georgia woman gave birth to a rare set of quadruplets last week, also marking a first for the hospital where they were born.
Kortney and Justin Miller conceived the quadruplets naturally, something that’s uncommon without the use of fertility drugs. It’s so rare, in fact, that it happens just one out of 700,000 times, according to hospital news release.
The birth of Brandon, Brayden, Bryant and Kenlee was a first for Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where a team of doctors and nurses known as the “quad squad” delivered the babies.
The babies were born at 29 weeks, each weighing about 3 pounds, according the hospital.
“We are all doing great. Babies are doing great,” Kortney Miller told The Telegraph. “We appreciate all the reach outs, support and prayers.”
Miller has started a GoFundMe page to raise money, so her husband can stay home for awhile and help with the littles, who are in the NICU, the intensive care nursery for premature infants. Justin Miller gets 12 weeks leave from work, but it is unpaid, according to the page.
