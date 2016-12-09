Prayer vigil planned for officers killed in Americus

A prayer vigil is planned at 7 p.m. Friday in Americus in memory of two police officers killed in the line of duty this week.
Americus police officer Nicholas Smarr and Georgia Southwestern State University campus policeman Jody Smith were responding to a domestic dispute Wednesday when Minquell Lembrick, 32, is accused of firing on the officers.
Lembrick was found dead Thursday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The vigil, initiated by GSW’s chapter of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, will be held at the front entrance of the Wheatley Administration Building on campus. The community is invited to attend.
Family members and disabled individuals may park beside the Wheatley building. Others are asked to park behind the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex or the lot between the Education Center and the Magnolia Residence Hall, according to a news release.
Please see this campus map for additional directions.
