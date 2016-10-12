Blind mom told walking kids to school is her responsibility

A blind, single mother has accused the Atlanta public school system of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by refusing to provide bus service so her children can be taken to school.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2dInxEi ) reports that Daffanie Todd and her 9-year-old, 8-year-old and 5-year-old children live about half a mile from Continental Colony Elementary School on a street with no sidewalks and heavy traffic.
Todd says those conditions make it too dangerous for her walk them to school, so her children have been absent from classes since Aug. 9.
Attorneys with Atlanta Legal Aid filed a lawsuit on Todd's behalf last week. Lawyers for Atlanta Public Schools said Tuesday that Todd's request would cause "incredible harm and disruption" and lead to countless other parents requesting similar services.
Comments