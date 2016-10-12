Georgia College professor, brother killed in head-on crash

A college professor and her brother have been killed in a three-car collision.
Media outlets report that 51-year-old Georgia College and State University Professor Allison Everett and her brother, 54-year-old David Black, died in the crash late Monday in Baldwin County.
The Georgia State Patrol says Everett's husband was driving when they were struck head-on, forcing their vehicle into a ditch. The siblings were pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unclear why 29-year-old Brandon Hurst's vehicle drove into the car's path. No charges were immediately filed.
Allison Everett was an exercise sciences lecturer at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville.
