Georgia

October 12, 2016 2:58 AM

Georgia College professor, brother killed in head-on crash

The Associated Press
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga.

A college professor and her brother have been killed in a three-car collision.

Media outlets report that 51-year-old Georgia College and State University Professor Allison Everett and her brother, 54-year-old David Black, died in the crash late Monday in Baldwin County.

The Georgia State Patrol says Everett's husband was driving when they were struck head-on, forcing their vehicle into a ditch. The siblings were pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear why 29-year-old Brandon Hurst's vehicle drove into the car's path. No charges were immediately filed.

Allison Everett was an exercise sciences lecturer at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville.

Related content

Georgia

Comments

Videos

Sideline Superstar: Aaliyah Redding brings cheers to games in a wheelchair

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos