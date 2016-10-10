Georgia

October 10, 2016 3:13 AM

Police K-9 recovering after 30-foot fall during chase

The Associated Press
ALPHARETTA, Ga.

An Alpharetta police K-9 is recovering after falling 30 feet while chasing after suspects.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety wrote on its official Facebook page that police K-9 Mattis underwent emergency surgery Saturday night and was expected to make a full recovery after suffering a lacerated liver and heavy internal bleeding.

Police say the suspects the dog was chasing are in custody. The unidentified suspects are accused of stealing cell phones, credit cards and IDs from victims.

