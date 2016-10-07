How to avoid being scammed after a natural disaster

The Georgia attorney general is warning consumers not to fall victim to scams in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.
“Unfortunately, con artists often exploit disasters by taking advantage of storm victims or preying on the sympathies of those who want to help out,” Attorney General Sam Olens said in a news release.
Consumers should be aware of two types of scammers that crop up after a natural disaster: bogus charities and home repair fraudsters.
Scammers prey on people’s heightened emotions during a natural disaster in an effort to collect money for their bogus charity. To ensure you are donating to a legitimate organization, the attorney general’s office provides the following tips:
▪ Don’t respond to unsolicited emails or click on links within them.
▪ Research the charity before donating at www.give.org or www.charitynavigator.org
▪ Search for the charity’s website rather than relying on a link given to you.
▪ Note that legitimate charity websites typically end in .org not .com.
▪ Do not make checks payable to an individual, and avoid cash donations and wire transfers.
▪ Recognize high-pressure tactics as red flags.
If your property is damaged in a storm, the attorney general’s office offers these tips to avoid storm chasers who are looking to take your money:
▪ Ask people you know for referrals.
▪ Contact local trade organizations to find contractors near you.
▪ Look up the business on the Better Business Bureau’s website.
▪ Make sure your contractor is licensed and ask to see proof of insurance.
▪ Get written bids from several contractors.
▪ Call the business’s references.
▪ Get a written contract.
▪ Never pay in full up front.
