Two Georgia universities make top public schools ranking

If you go to high school in Georgia, there may be no reason to look out of state for your college education.
U.S. News & World Report released its 2017 Best Colleges rankings on Tuesday and both the University of Georgia and Georgia Institute of Technology made the top 25 list for public universities.
Georgia Tech was ranked No. 7, while UGA took the No. 18 spot.
Other rankings that were released included national universities, liberal arts colleges, best value schools and more.
In its first year classified as a national university, Mercer University was ranked No. 135. Prior to this, Mercer was ranked with regional universities in the south.
Georgia College brought home the No. 9 ranking among public regional universities in the south.
U.S. News explains its full methodology for the rankings on its website.
