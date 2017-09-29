Griffin woman arrested after plowing SUV through group of girls

A Griffin woman was arrested this week after plowing her car into a group of girls.
The incident was captured on video as a gold Lexus SUV comes to a slight stop before barreling into some girls as they fought on a Griffin street. The driver, 31-year-old Shameka Sharell Peoples, was arrested following the Wednesday evening incident, WSB-TV reported.
A relative of one of the girls fighting said her niece broke both her hips and other bones after being run over. Another victim was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital.
WSB-TV’s news report, which includes a video clip of the incident, can be seen below.
