3 killed in Georgia plane crash

Three people were killed in a plane crash in south Georgia on Monday.
The small plane had engine trouble shortly after taking off in Savannah and crashed in northern Bryan County, Sheriff Clyde Smith told the Savannah Morning News.
The plane, destined for Cobb County, was carrying a pilot and two passengers.
WTOC-TV reported that air traffic control lost contact with the pilot before the crash.
Emergency responders had difficulty getting to the crash site, which was in a heavily wooded area in Ellabell, off Eldora Road, the TV station reported.
The identities of the crash victims are being withheld pending notification of their family members.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
