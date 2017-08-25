Jitalia17 Getty Images
Jitalia17 Getty Images

State

Dunwoody police search for suspects who stole wallet from child

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

August 25, 2017 4:32 PM

Dunwoody police have released photos of people wanted for questioning after a wallet was stolen from a child last weekend.

Authorities say three people were captured on surveillance cameras leaving a Walmart after allegedly using a stolen debit card on Saturday.

The card was taken from a toddler after his uncle says he let the child play with the key chain that the wallet was attached to while they were shopping at Perimeter Mall, according to Dunwoody police.

PERSONS OF INTEREST: On August 19th, the victim was shopping with his nephew, a toddler. The victim allowed the toddler...

Posted by Dunwoody Police Department on Thursday, August 24, 2017

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pregnant woman says her whole world changed after man killed in front of their kids

Pregnant woman says her whole world changed after man killed in front of their kids 4:02

Pregnant woman says her whole world changed after man killed in front of their kids
Mother of man killed on Fourth Avenue describes him as one of God's good people 2:06

Mother of man killed on Fourth Avenue describes him as one of God's good people
Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children 4:05

Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children

View More Video