Dunwoody police search for suspects who stole wallet from child

Dunwoody police have released photos of people wanted for questioning after a wallet was stolen from a child last weekend.
Authorities say three people were captured on surveillance cameras leaving a Walmart after allegedly using a stolen debit card on Saturday.
The card was taken from a toddler after his uncle says he let the child play with the key chain that the wallet was attached to while they were shopping at Perimeter Mall, according to Dunwoody police.
PERSONS OF INTEREST: On August 19th, the victim was shopping with his nephew, a toddler. The victim allowed the toddler...Posted by Dunwoody Police Department on Thursday, August 24, 2017
