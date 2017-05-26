Devon Gales works out on a multipurpose cable machine with the help exercise specialist Lynn Orr during a physical therapy session at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta Aug. 5, 2016.
Devon Gales works out on a multipurpose cable machine with the help exercise specialist Lynn Orr during a physical therapy session at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta Aug. 5, 2016. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

May 26, 2017 11:33 AM

‘Im on the way!!’ Gales posts after walking for first time since paralysis

By Stanley Dunlap

A former Southern University football player who was paralyzed in a game against the University of Georgia posted a video of his remarkable progress.

Devon Gales’ 45 second video shows him walking with the assistance of a machine as he continues therapy from the injuries suffered in a September 2015 game. Gales posted the video on Twitter Friday with the words, “Im on the way!!”

Gales’ mother told Fox 5 Atlanta that her son walked for 16 minutes on Thursday. The Indego machine used by Gales requires him to “a certain position in the core in order for the machine to move,” Tanisha Gales said

"I was overjoyed and just so excited to see him up again," she said. "When I asked him how it felt, he said just like he never stopped walking."

Gales’ Tweet has received more than 6,000 likes and dozens of comments of encouragement.

The Telegraph profiled the intense therapy Gales’ was undergoing in a 2016 article.

The University of Georgia and several other colleges have joined efforts to raise money to build Devon Gales' family an accessible home. Since his injury, the Gales’ family has been traveling back and forth between his home state of Louisiana and Atlanta.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

