Trump, NRA convention, protestors converge in downtown Atlanta

President Donald Trump’s visit to Atlanta for a National Rifle Association’s convention was expected to bring the customary increase traffic anytime a president comes to town.
But with more than 80,000 expected to be in attendance for the NRA convention and other groups planning protests, moving through downtown Atlanta this weekend could become more of a hassle. Trump will become first sitting president since Ronald Reagan to attend the NRA convention while in office, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
BREAKING: Pres. @realDonaldTrump is speaking at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 28! #2A #NRAAM2017 #MAGA https://t.co/3Dr2BPAqs4 pic.twitter.com/z8FMXjvnba— NRA (@NRA) April 14, 2017
Trump’s speech at the Georgia World Congress Center is scheduled to start Friday at 1:30 p.m, with protesters also expected at Centennial Olympic Park around that time. And on Saturday, Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America are hosting a rally that will be attended by U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Atlanta), according to ajc.com.
Honored that @repjohnlewis will join @MomsDemand on Sat. in Atlanta to protest @NRA's dangerous agenda #goodtroublehttps://t.co/uLvCSHl3dI— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 28, 2017
The NRA has been a staunch supporter of Trump, who has championed Second Amendment rights.
.@NRA's Chris Cox: @POTUS delivers 100 days of 2nd Amendment victories #2A https://t.co/F4RClDZfeV— Cliff Sims (@CSims45) April 28, 2017
