State

April 28, 2017 11:34 AM

Trump, NRA convention, protestors converge in downtown Atlanta

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

President Donald Trump’s visit to Atlanta for a National Rifle Association’s convention was expected to bring the customary increase traffic anytime a president comes to town.

But with more than 80,000 expected to be in attendance for the NRA convention and other groups planning protests, moving through downtown Atlanta this weekend could become more of a hassle. Trump will become first sitting president since Ronald Reagan to attend the NRA convention while in office, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Trump’s speech at the Georgia World Congress Center is scheduled to start Friday at 1:30 p.m, with protesters also expected at Centennial Olympic Park around that time. And on Saturday, Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America are hosting a rally that will be attended by U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Atlanta), according to ajc.com.

The NRA has been a staunch supporter of Trump, who has championed Second Amendment rights.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Wheelchair-using friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River

Wheelchair-using friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River 16:24

Wheelchair-using friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River
Driver captures footage of I-20 highway buckle near Atlanta 0:05

Driver captures footage of I-20 highway buckle near Atlanta
She raps her way to 2017 Georgia Economics Teacher of the Year title 2:43

She raps her way to 2017 Georgia Economics Teacher of the Year title

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos