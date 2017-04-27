$20K reward offered for man who shot Georgia sheriff’s deputy

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of a man who shot a Banks County deputy sheriff’s during an apparent crime spree in Commerce on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the GBI.
Deputies headed to the Atlanta Dragway after a report of an armed robbery there about 4:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
On the way, they learned that the suspect tried to kidnap someone there, but instead stole the persons’ car and sped off, the post said.
The stolen car was then spotted at Tanger Outlet Center, and deputies tried to stop it. The man ran away across Interstate 85.
“A short time later, the driver exited the vehicle and fired at our deputy,” the post said. “The deputy was shot while still in the patrol unit.”
The man ran away from deputies, continuing to shoot toward them before crossing Interstate 85.
The bullet struck the deputy’s ballistics vest and he is being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening, the Banks County sheriff’s office posted.
Shortly thereafter, a Commerce woman found the man inside her home, about two miles from where the deputy was shot, according to the GBI.
The man forced her at gunpoint to drive him to the metro Atlanta area. He released her with minor injuries and took a burgundy colored Ingles grocery store sweatshirt.
The suspect is black man in his 40s last seen wearing black clothing, the GBI said. He is about 6-feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds.
Law enforcement agencies in northeast Georgia, including SWAT teams from both the Georgia State Patrol and Hall County Sheriff’s Office, are searching for the man near Tucker.
The reward is being offered by the GBI and FBI.
Anyone with information is urged to call the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 706-367-3784, or the Banks County Sheriff’s Office at 706-677-2248.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
