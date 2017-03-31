Road closures announced in wake of I-85 bridge collapse

Below is a list of road closures and some alternate routes following the I-85 bridge collapse near Piedmont Road in Atlanta.
The bridge collapsed in a fire, causing northbound and southbound lanes on the busy thoroughfare to be shut down until repairs are completed. The Georgia Department of Transportation said Friday that $10 million of federal funding has been dedicated for repairs that include 700 feet of roadway being demolished and replaced.
Closures/alternate routes announced by the DOT and Atlanta Police Department, according to AJC.com:
▪ I-85 is closed from I-75/Brookwood split to the North Druid Hills Exit
▪ Motorists traveling northbound on I-85 from the southside of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound I-75 at Brookwood near 17th Street
▪ Motorists traveling southbound on I-85 north of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound on SR400
▪ Motorists traveling southbound on SR400 from north of Atlanta will be diverted at Sidney Marcus exit
▪ Entering I-85 S after Spaghetti Junction is blocked. I-85 S entrance ramps between Chamblee Tucker and North Druid Hills are closed
Updated Detour visual: Piedmont Road from Cheshire Bridge Road to Sidney Marcus Blvd. #Planahead #MetroATL @511Georgia pic.twitter.com/8WuLm1XOK5— Georgia DOT (@GADeptofTrans) March 31, 2017
▪ Closure at Northbound Piedmont Road at Lambert Drive
▪ Closure at Southbound Piedmont at Buford Connector. Use the Buford Connector to get to I-85 southbound
▪ Closure access to I-85 North off of Piedmont Circle
▪ Closure Lenox Road at Ga. 400 southbound
▪ Closure Lambert Drive and Manchester Street intersection
▪ Unable to access from Sidney Marcus onto Buford Highway
