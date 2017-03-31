State

March 31, 2017 3:20 PM

Road closures announced in wake of I-85 bridge collapse

Below is a list of road closures and some alternate routes following the I-85 bridge collapse near Piedmont Road in Atlanta.

The bridge collapsed in a fire, causing northbound and southbound lanes on the busy thoroughfare to be shut down until repairs are completed. The Georgia Department of Transportation said Friday that $10 million of federal funding has been dedicated for repairs that include 700 feet of roadway being demolished and replaced.

Closures/alternate routes announced by the DOT and Atlanta Police Department, according to AJC.com:

▪  I-85 is closed from I-75/Brookwood split to the North Druid Hills Exit

▪  Motorists traveling northbound on I-85 from the southside of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound I-75 at Brookwood near 17th Street

▪  Motorists traveling southbound on I-85 north of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound on SR400

▪  Motorists traveling southbound on SR400 from north of Atlanta will be diverted at Sidney Marcus exit

▪  Entering I-85 S after Spaghetti Junction is blocked. I-85 S entrance ramps between Chamblee Tucker and North Druid Hills are closed

▪  Entrance ramps to I-85 S between Chamblee Tucker and North Druid Hills are closed

▪  Closure at Northbound Piedmont Road at Lambert Drive

▪  Closure at Southbound Piedmont at Buford Connector. Use the Buford Connector to get to I-85 southbound

▪  Closure access to I-85 North off of Piedmont Circle

▪  Closure Lenox Road at Ga. 400 southbound

▪  Closure Lambert Drive and Manchester Street intersection

▪  Unable to access from Sidney Marcus onto Buford Highway

