South Georgia man missing for six weeks, tipsters offered $10K reward

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the location of a south Georgia man who reportedly disappeared from work more than a month ago.
Jacobe “Jake” Dewitt Conner, 30, was reported missing from work Feb. 1 by his co-workers, who told authorities they’d last seen him about 4 p.m., according to a news release from the GBI. Conner, of nearby Fargo, had been working about 10 miles northeast of town near Score Bridge and Plumb Bush roads, just west of the Okefenokee Swamp.
Searches of the area were conducted by friends, family, the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, GBI, Georgia State Patrol, local first responders and officers with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Conner is estimated to stand about 6 feet tall and weigh about 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a “Conner Timber” dark gray shirt and uniform work pants, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding Conner’s whereabouts is urged to call the Clinch County Sheriff’s office at 912-487-5316 or 912-487-3250 or the GBI Douglas office at 912-389-4103. Tips also may be submitted online to the GBI.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments