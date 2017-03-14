Georgia trooper makes unexpected rescue at southwest Atlanta dump site

A Georgia State Patrol trooper driving around in a run-down subdivision in southwest Atlanta on Monday discovered more than he was expecting.
There in the briar patch at a known dumping ground for stolen cars, the trooper spotted three small, sad-eyed puppies. They, too, had been dumped.
“He knew no one was coming for them,” the Georgia Department of Public Safety posted Tuesday on Facebook.
The trooper put the puppies in the back of the patrol car with his K-9 officer, and “brought the puppies to headquarters where they were all promptly adopted,” the post said. “A Trooper never knows what he may encounter on a shift, but a day with puppies is a good day.”
