Worst states for women? Georgia is one of them.

WalletHub conducted an analysis of the best and worst states for women in 2017, and unfortunately, Georgia did not rank very high.
In an effort to identify the most women-friendly states, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 key metrics. The categories ranged from “median earnings for female workers” to “women’s preventive health care” to “female homicide rate,” according to the survey. Georgia was ranked the No. 6 worst state.
Here is how the state ranked in a few of the categories:
- 46th – Unemployment Rate for Women
- 45th – Share of Women in Poverty
- 29th – High School Dropout Rate for Women
- 27th – Share of Women Who Voted in 2012* Presidential Election
- 47th – Female Uninsured Rate
- 43rd – Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth
- 43rd – Quality of Women’s Hospitals
Visit WalletHub for the full report.
Comments