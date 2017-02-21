Atlanta traffic ranked among world’s worst. Where does Macon stand?

It’s no secret traffic in Atlanta is a nightmare, but a recent study by a transportation analytics company puts the state capitol among the top 10 most congested cities in the world.
Atlanta ranked no. 9 in a traffic congestion study of 1,064 cities in the world, according to the “Global Traffic Scorecard” released this month by Washington-based company INRIX Research.
At peak times, the average commuter spends about 71 hours in traffic annually, the report said.
As far as delays on the road here, Macon ranked 183rd out of 240 cities studied in the U.S. with the average commuter spending about 7.5 hours in traffic annually.
Macon wasn’t listed in the downloadable report, but it was listed on the company’s website, which ranked Atlanta as the 9th most congested city.
Macon ranked 248th out of 310 cities studied by the company in North America and 894th in the world.
Here’s a list of the top 10 cities with the world’s worst congestion followed by the number of hours an average commuter spends in traffic annually, according to the hard-copy report:
- 1) Los Angeles, California— 104 hours
- 2) Moscow, Russia— 91 hours
- 3) New York, New York— 89 hours
- 4) San Francisco, California— 83 hours
- 5) Bogotá, Columbia— 80 hours
- 6) São Paulo, Brazil— 77 hours
- 7) London, UK— 73 hours
- 8) Atlanta, Georgia— 71 hours
- 9) Paris, France — 65 hours
- 10) Miami, Florida— 65 hours
Last year, Atlanta was No. 11 on the global list, according to a report from the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
