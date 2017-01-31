Ellen DeGeneres hints at surprise for Atlanta fans

In a cryptic tweet Monday evening, American comedian Ellen DeGeneres hinted she may have a surprise in store for fans in Atlanta on Wednesday.
If you’re around @GeorgiaTech / #Atlanta area, keep your Wednesday free.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 30, 2017
Fans in the area of the Georgia Institute for Technology are urged to clear their schedules on Wednesday, Degeneres said.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether the TV star would be in town. There was no reason given for why people should make themselves available.
