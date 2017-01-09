Alan Jackson, fans say goodbye to ‘Mama Ruth,’ who inspired his music

Alan Jackson, Georgia’s own country music legend, recently announced the death of his mother Ruth Jackson, 86, on Saturday, and his fans have mourned the loss with him.
Ruth Jackson, known as “Mama Ruth” to his fanbase, played a major role in Alan Jackson’s career. She inspired some of his most well-known music, including his Precious Memories gospel album, from which she donated $100,000 of the proceeds to charities of her choice. Jackson first created the project as a Mother’s Day gift with no intentions of releasing it to the public, but the album went on to sell more than 1,000,000 copies.
The music star announced his mother’s passing on his official Facebook page and received an outpouring of support, as the post was shared 44,726 times and received over 214,000 reactions as of Monday.
According to the Newnan Times-Herald, the newspaper of the Jackson family’s hometown, Ruth Jackson was known in Newnan as a “great cook,” managing the cafeterias at a local Playtex plant and at Elm Street School.
Jackson paid homage to his mother on his official website with the lyrics of his song, “Home:”
“My mama raised five children – four girls, and there was me.
She found her strength in faith in God and a love of family.
She never had a social life; home was all she knew
Except the time she took a job to pay a bill or two.”
