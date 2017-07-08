Pace of blight attack has homeowners seeing red

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:25 Patterson Street property owner: Blight hurts Pause 2:33 Fighting blight by mapping parcels in Macon-Bibb County 0:38 Brookdale Avenue resident: House obscured by forest is still a blight 1:49 Athletic field to replace blight near Pleasant Hill 1:38 Blight battle in North Highlands 1:55 'It's a danger,' neighbor says of Elkan Avenue blight 4:16 Video: Habitat director Tessendorf drives Lynmore Estates 1:05 Owner recounts robbery behind his Warner Robins restaurant when two workers shot 0:30 Man and 4 children found stabbed to death in Georgia home 4:53 Cellphones and drones continue to lead to trouble in SC prisons Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Robert West says abandoned properties around his Patterson Street house have court orders for demolition but the department responsible for carrying out the orders won't do their job. Beau Cabell Telegraph

