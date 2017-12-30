Have real estate agents contributed to Bibb school segregation?

He was one of the only black children in his school, and this was his experience

Kenneth Williams recalls how his father voluntarily integrated his sons into Bibb County’s Pearl Stephens Elementary School. Williams said he and his brothers used to run home from school to avoid being drawn into fights with white children, until their father said, “You're gonna go to that school, so you might as well stand up and fight because you're going back!” Williams is a member of Central High School’s class of 1977 and was among the first Macon children to spend all or most of their school years in integrated schools. He spoke at his 40-year class reunion at Healy Point Country Club, Nov. 4, 2017.