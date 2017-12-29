The Crisp County Sheriff's Office captured on video a Dec. 28, 2017, chase that began after a shoplifting call at a Walmart.
Shoplifting suspect's chase caught on video by Crisp County deputy

By Stanley Dunlap

December 29, 2017 03:53 PM

It appeared to be a typical shoplifting call Crisp County authorities responded to Thursday, but the suspect decided he wasn't going to easily give up.

A sheriff’s deputy was driving along a state highway when he believed he spotted a man in an SUV who was suspected of stealing a 43-inch TV and other items from Walmart that day. But when the deputy tried to pull over the black SUV, the driver sped off, leading law enforcement on a chase captured on video.

The chase lasted about four miles and ended when the SUV’s tires were blown out by drop sticks, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release it posted on Facebook.

The driver, Donnerian Montrez Jackson of Sylvester, was arrested on an array of traffic charges charges including felony fleeing and attempting to elude an officer, failure to exercise due care, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, the release stated.

He also faces charges of felony obstruction of an officer and, because a child was in the car, second degree cruelty to children.

The Cordele Police Department is handling the shoplifting investigation.

