Democratic candidates for Maryland governor to debate

The Associated Press

May 30, 2018 01:35 AM

ARLINGTON, Va.

Maryland's Democratic candidates for governor are holding their second televised debate of the primary.

The debate hosted by Sinclair Broadcasting will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday on News Channel 8 in Washington, D.C., and Channel 54 in Baltimore.

All nine candidates are scheduled to attend.

They include former NAACP president Ben Jealous, Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker and Jim Shea, a Baltimore attorney and former chairman of the state's largest law firm. Valerie Ervin, a former Montgomery County councilmember, and state Sen. Richard Madaleno also are running.

Krish Vignarajah, a lawyer and former policy director for Michelle Obama, and Alec Ross, a technology entrepreneur and author from Baltimore, also are seeking the nomination, as well as James Jones and Ralph Jaffe.

