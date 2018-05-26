West Point graduates toss their caps into the air at the end of graduation ceremonies at the United States Military Academy, Saturday, May 26, 2018, in West Point, N.Y.
West Point graduates toss their caps into the air at the end of graduation ceremonies at the United States Military Academy, Saturday, May 26, 2018, in West Point, N.Y. Julie Jacobson AP Photo

Nearly 950 West Point cadets graduate; Dunford speaks

The Associated Press

May 26, 2018 02:40 PM

WEST POINT, N.Y.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has addressed graduating cadets at the U.S. Military Academy.

Gen. Joseph Dunford was the commencement speaker Saturday at West Point's graduation. Almost 950 cadets were commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army during the ceremony at the academy's football stadium.

Dunford is the nation's highest-ranking military officer. He became chairman in October 2015.

Among the new graduates is the first black woman to lead the Long Gray Line.

Simone Askew last year became the first captain of the 4,400-member Corps of Cadets, the highest position in the cadet chain of command.

Askew is from Fairfax, Virginia.

