Democratic S. Carolina governor hopefuls meet in debate

The three South Carolina Democrats vying to be their party's nominee for governor are meeting in a debate.
Charleston consultant Phil Noble, state Rep. James Smith and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis are taking part in a debate Thursday night at Clemson University. It's sponsored by the Post and Courier of Charleston and South Carolina ETV and will be broadcast statewide and online.
Charles Bierbauer, former longtime reporter, CNN correspondent and dean emeritus of South Carolina's College of Information and Communications, will moderate.
Gov. Henry McMaster and the four Republicans challenging him for their party's nomination met Wednesday night at Clemson. Next month, the parties have another set of back-to-back debates at the University of South Carolina June 4 and 5.
