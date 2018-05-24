Report: Child agency failed to follow policies in fatal case

Poor job performance and lack of supervision by a state agency tasked with protecting children appear to have hindered Maine's handling of a case in which an abused child died.
That's the conclusion of a legislative watchdog report released Thursday. The report focuses on the deaths of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy in February in Stockton Springs and 4-year-old Kendall Chick in December in Wiscasset.
The report does not say which case suffered from mistakes made by the state Office of Child and Family Services.
The Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability, known as OPEGA, released the report. It's a non-partisan office designed to monitor and help improve state government functions. The report was initially expected to be released earlier this month, but the office said it needed time to investigate.
