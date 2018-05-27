New San Felipe de Austin Museum offers more Texas history

This May 15, 2018 photo shows a log cabin that is believed to have been built in the 1830s on a land grant issued to a German settler at the new museum at San Felipe, Texas. The opening of the San Felipe de Austin Museum is beginning to draw visitors in numbers the historic site deserves. “We’re here to tell a story that’s mainly forgotten and is more subtle than the Battle of the Alamo or the Battle of San Jacinto,” said site manager Bryan McAuley. Houston Chronicle via AP Joe Holley