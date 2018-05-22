Ohio inmate claims innocence in slaying of 3, wants retrial

FILE - This July 14, 2010, file photo, shows Kevin Keith, who is on death row at the Ohio State Penitentiary in Youngstown, Ohio. Keith, an Ohio inmate who has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 slaying of three people is asking the U.S. Supreme Court for a new trial based on evidence never heard by a jury. Lawyers for Keith say the personnel file of a state forensics investigator who worked on his case contains allegations she had a habit of providing police departments answers they wanted in cases. The Columbus Dispatch via AP Shari Lewis