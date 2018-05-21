Deadline looms for switching parties ahead of primaries

The deadline for Mainers to switch parties to vote in the June 12 primary elections is drawing near.
Election officials say the deadline is Friday in most municipalities to switch parties to vote in Republican or Democratic primaries. Unenrolled voters don't face the same requirement; they can register with a party on the day of the elections on June 12.
And there's no need to register with a party to vote on a referendum question, or in local elections, on June 12.
Ranked choice voting will be used for the first time in the Maine Democratic Party primary. The Maine GOP is suing in federal court to be exempted from using the new voting system.
