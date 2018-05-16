Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office ends ride-along program

A New Mexico sheriff has ended his department's ride-along program after a deputy with a passenger in his vehicle was fired upon last week.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Santa Fe County Sheriff Robert Garcia has decided to cancel the program that allowed people who are not in law enforcement to accompany deputies on patrol.
Garcia says he does not want to place people into danger.
According to court documents, a deputy with a ride-along passenger responded to a road rage call that turned into a high-speed pursuit last week. A man fired two shots toward the police car at one point during the chase. The man was later arrested. The deputy and the passenger were not injured.
The Santa Fe Police Department is continuing to offer ride-alongs.
