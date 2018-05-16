Yakima County, pot retail shop reach settlement for closure

A marijuana retail store near Gleed has agreed to close in compliance with Yakima County's ban on cannabis businesses in unincorporated areas of the county.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that the county and store called The Canyon reached a settlement as part of a lawsuit filed by the county.
County commissioners filed the suit in seek of an abatement order that would allow county authorities to enter the property and shut it down.
In the settlement, the store agrees to cease operation by May 31 and provide county authorities with written confirmation that it has done so and neither party will seek further litigation over the matter or attorney fees from one another.
The settlement also prevents the county from entering the property.
