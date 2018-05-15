The Latest: Idaho poll workers reporting high turnout

The Latest on the Idaho primary (all times local):
5:15 p.m.
A polling site in Boise broke out in cheers after the 200th ballot of the day was cast.
Poll workers at the Boise site on Tuesday said they have had a steady stream of voters coming stopping by to vote, but expected foot traffic to pick up as people got off work.
Ada County Chief Deputy Phil McGrane told the Idaho Statesman that in Ada County, the most populous in the state, poll workers were printing more Democratic ballots due to higher than expected turnout.
Voter turnout in Idaho has hovered around 25 percent among registered voters in recent primary election cycles.
Polls close at 8 p.m.
___
1:14 p.m.
One polling site in Meridian didn't have any ballots for those wanting to vote in the Democratic primary, but the Idaho Statesman reports an Ada County election official said ballots were brought to the site within the hour.
The snafu Tuesday happened at the Treasure Valley Baptist Church. Phil McGrane, chief deputy of the Ada County Clerk's Office, told the newspaper the ballot printer placed a Democratic cover sheet on top of a stack of non-partisan ballots, so poll workers thought they had all the ballots. McGrane said a couple of the voters wanting those waited for the ballots to be delivered.
Ada County has 150 precincts, and nearly as many polling sites.
___
9:03 a.m.
In Idaho's primary election voters must select a Republican, Democrat or nonpartisan ballot.
Anyone can select a nonpartisan or Democrat ballot, but only people who are registered as Republicans can select the GOP ballot. That's because the Idaho Republican Party closed their primary to non-members four years ago.
People can register to vote at the polls, and new or unaffiliated voters can declare themselves Republican at that time if they wish to vote in the Republican primary.
But those who are already registered with a different party can't change affiliation at the polls — that deadline was March 9.
___
8:17 a.m.
With polling stations open across the state, Idaho voters began casting ballots in several competitive and crowded races Tuesday morning.
The primary election is particularly important in Idaho, a Republican stronghold where the winners of the GOP primary often goes on to sweep the November general election as well.
Lines were short at some polling locations in north Boise just after 8 a.m. Many of the city's polling stations often see their heaviest crowds during the lunch hour and in the early evening, coinciding with traditional office hours.
The most competitive and crowded races are for the open seats for governor and the 1st Congressional District, but Idaho's lieutenant governor and state treasurer seats are also up for grabs without an incumbent. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra is hoping to secure a second term against GOP opponent Jeff Dillon.
