The Latest: Mango says he's feeling good, ready for victory

The Latest on the Pennsylvania primary election (all times local):
11: 20 a.m.
A former health care systems consultant in Pennsylvania's hotly contested Republican primary for governor says he's feeling "very good" and is getting ready for what he predicts will be a victory party.
Paul Mango voted Tuesday morning at Pine Richland High School in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, about 15 miles north of Pittsburgh.
He says the theme of his campaign is to restore the dream of America to the children of Pennsylvania. He says he's seen people are hurting around the state and he wants to help Pennsylvanians realize their potential.
He says Pennsylvania wants someone to fight for them, and he will.
Other Republicans hoping to challenge ballot Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in the November election are Scott Wagner, state senator from York County; and Laura Ellsworth, a commercial litigation attorney and former chairwoman of the Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce.
Polls will close at 8 p.m.
___
10:40 a.m.
Residents in a suburban Philadelphia area are casting their ballots in a newly reshaped district.
Haverford and Havertown are solidly Democratic areas that used to be in a majority Republican congressional district. Now it's majorly Democratic.
The new map is said to more evenly distribute Democratic and GOP voters in each district.
Julie Nelson was at Manoa Presbyterian Church in Havertown Tuesday and says she voted for Democrat Greg Vitali for U.S. House District 5.
Fifty-five-year-old Nelson says the political shift with redistricting was needed, adding "it's about time."
Eileen McCormick is a Republican from Havertown. She says she voted for Republican Pearl Kim for Congress. She says "that was a wasted vote" because it will be going Democratic.
___
10:15 a.m.
A state senator from York County in Pennsylvania's hotly contested Republican primary for governor says he's "fairly confident" he'll prevail.
Scott Wagner spoke after casting his ballot Tuesday morning in York. He says it's been a long 17 months and he'll be happy when the polls close.
He says he's talked to thousands of people and what he hears is they all want change. He says "lip service days are over."
Other Republicans hoping to challenge ballot Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in the November election are Paul Mango, a former health care systems consultant; and Laura Ellsworth, a commercial litigation attorney and former chairwoman of the Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce.
Polls will close at 8 p.m.
___
7 a.m.
Polls have opened in Pennsylvania as voters choose Republican challengers to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.
Also on tap Tuesday are contested primaries for lieutenant governor and a slew of crowded U.S. House races following Pennsylvania's court-ordered redrawing of congressional district boundaries.
If he's beaten, Lt. Gov. Mike Stack would become the first officeholder to lose re-election since Pennsylvania allowed lieutenant governors to run for a second term in the 1970s.
Polls will close at 8 p.m.
Spending in the hotly contested gubernatorial primary has passed $20 million. The sleepier Republican contest for U.S. Senate could play a role come November in deciding whether Republicans maintain U.S. Senate control.
___
12:05 a.m.
Pennsylvania voters have a lot of races to settle in the primary election, including picking Republican challengers to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.
Spending in the hotly contested gubernatorial primary has passed $20 million and is Tuesday's marquee race. The sleepier Republican contest for U.S. Senate could play a role come November in deciding whether Republicans maintain U.S. Senate control.
Also on tap are contested primaries for lieutenant governor and a slew of crowded U.S. House races following Pennsylvania's court-ordered redrawing of congressional district boundaries.
If he's beaten, Lt. Gov. Mike Stack would become the first officeholder to lose re-election since Pennsylvania allowed lieutenant governors to run for a second term in the 1970s.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
