Baker: Massachusetts should look into legal sports betting

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says Massachusetts should "certainly" look into legalized sports betting, now that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law that mostly prohibits it.
Baker told reporters he planned to discuss with Democratic legislative leaders as early as Monday whether the state wants to participate in sports betting, and on what terms.
A bill pending before lawmakers called for creation of a special commission to study legalized sports betting in the event the high court ruled as it did Monday.
Baker says one area of concern is any potential impact on two resort casinos expected to open in Massachusetts in the next year or so.
Boston-based daily fantasy sports operator DraftKings says it plans to offer a sports betting platform in states that legalize it.
