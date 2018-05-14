The Latest: Indiana House approves school safety funding

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2017 file photo, House Minority Leader Scott Pelath, D-Michigan City, speaks the the speaks to the General Assembly at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Lawmakers will be back at the Statehouse on Monday, May 14, 2018 for a special session called to take action on a handful of bills that died in March when bickering Republicans brought this year's regular legislative session to a chaotic close. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo