In this Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 photo ,Kelli Peterson, a victim witness assistant with the Minnehaha County State's Attorney's office, speaks to a victim of a crime over the phone in the Minnehaha County Administration building in Sioux Falls, S.D. South Dakota may become the first state to change the Marsy's Law constitutional "bill of rights" for crime victims of the six that have enacted it. The Argus Leader via AP Joe Ahlquist

South Dakota could be first state to tweak 'Marsy's Law'

By JAMES NORD Associated Press

May 13, 2018 06:40 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

South Dakota voters enthusiastically passed "Marsy's Law" in 2016, joining several states that embraced the constitutional amendments giving crime victims such rights as being notified of developments in their cases.

Now voters are being asked to support changes to the amendment to help police and prosecutors cut down on unforeseen bureaucratic problems it has created.

The proposed changes — which the Marsy's Law campaign supports — would require victims to opt in to many of their rights and specifically allow authorities to share information with the public to help solve crimes.

The changes will go before South Dakota voters during the state's June 5 primary election, months before voters in at least five other states decide whether to adopt their own versions of Marsy's Law.

