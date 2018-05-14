Open seats for top political offices draw crowded field

FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo, Republican Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist, from left, Lt. Gov. Brad Little and Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho, participate in a debate at the studios of Idaho Public Television in Boise, Idaho. With Idaho's strong red state roots, the GOP primary is often considered the most competitive leg of the election because Republican candidates rarely face a strong Democratic challenge in November. Otto Kitsinger, File AP Photo