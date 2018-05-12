Flooding in Eastern Washington reaches emergency level

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has proclaimed a state of emergency for counties in the eastern part of the state that are experiencing severe flooding.
Inslee said Saturday that flooding is impacting communities in Ferry, Okanogan and Pend Oreille counties.
The proclamation covers these three plus the 17 other Eastern Washington counties facing an increased threat of flooding over the next seven days.
Inslee says recent rains and snow melt has caused the flooding, which has fouled water and sewage treatment facilities, threatened state highways and local roads, and caused some people to leave their homes.
Inslee says continued higher temperatures are predicted to increase snow melt and cause additional flooding as rivers and streams continue to rise to record or near record levels.
