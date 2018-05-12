FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2016, file photo, U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Pa., gets on an elevator after arriving for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York. During Pennsylvania's Tuesday, May 15, 2018, primary election, Republican Party voters in the state will select Barletta or Pennsylvania state Rep. Jim Christiana as their nominee to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey's re-election bid.
National Politics

Pennsylvania's sleepy Senate race could still play key role

By MARC LEVY Associated Press

May 12, 2018 10:26 AM

LANCASTER, Pa.

Pennsylvania's thus-far sleepy U.S. Senate race could nonetheless help determine whether Republicans maintain control of the chamber.

U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta is heavily favored over state Rep. Jim Christiana in Tuesday's Republican primary election.

Republicans control the Senate, 51-49. Casey is one of 10 Democratic senators who represent a state won by President Donald Trump in 2016, putting a target on his back for Republicans.

Barletta is endorsed by the state GOP and is a favorite of Trump, who Barletta endorsed in the 2016 presidential election.

Casey is a fierce Trump critic. The Scranton native is the son of the late former governor, Bob Casey Sr.

