Connecticut Republicans resume convention, pick comptroller

Connecticut Republicans are gathering for a second consecutive day to finish endorsing their slate of candidates for the November elections, including the hotly contested race for governor.
The GOP on Saturday backed Seymour First Selectman Kurt Miller for state comptroller, but Litchfield businessman Mark Greenberg received enough delegate support to participate in the Aug. 14 primary.
Miller says he hopes Greenberg, the 2014 5th congressional district candidate, will decide not to wage a primary challenge. He says it's important for the Republican Party to quickly coalesce and focus on "the destructive financial policies the Democrats have put forward."
The crowded races for governor and lieutenant governor are the main attraction at Saturday's convention, which is being held at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is not seeking re-election.
