Capitol Watch: Interviews with attorney general hopefuls set

Democrats who control the Assembly are planning to interview applicants for attorney general after Eric Schneiderman abruptly resigned amid allegations he physically abused four women.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says applicants had until 5 p.m. this past Friday to submit a resume and cover letter to the speaker's legislative counsel. A committee of legislators will review applicants' resumes. Public interviews will be held in Albany on Tuesday and Wednesday at a time and place yet to be determined.
The names aren't officially being released before Monday.
Under state law, the Legislature has the authority to appoint a new attorney general with a joint vote by the Assembly and Senate. Democrats hold the overall majority.
