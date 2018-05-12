Mule Train commemoration a reminder of lingering poverty

FILE -In this June 25, 1968 photograph, people walk beside wagons of the mule train of the Poor People's Campaign as it makes its way down First St. N/W., past the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Civil rights activists are gathering in Marks, Miss., Saturday, May 12, 2018, to remember an effort 50 years ago that brought attention to entrenched poverty in the Mississippi Delta. The mule train was part of the Poor People's Campaign envisioned by the Rev. Martin Luther King. In May 1968, more than 100 people departed Marks in covered wagons pulled by mules. (AP Photo)