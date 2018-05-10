Convicted former Tulsa volunteer deputy seen flouting parole

In this image made from a January video provided by Pat McClanahan, Robert Bates, right, is seen sitting at the bar of a Tulsa restaurant. The ex-volunteer deputy released early from prison for fatally shooting an unarmed black man was recently seen drinking at an Oklahoma bar in apparent violation of the conditions of his parole, which forbid him from consuming alcohol or being in places that serve it. Pictures and a short video clip he took of Bates and provided to The Associated Press show Bates in the bar with a half-filled wine glass in front of him, though the video doesn't show him drinking from it. (Courtesy of Pat McClanahan via AP)