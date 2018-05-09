GOP candidates for Michigan governor meet in 1st debate

Republicans running for Michigan governor have made their cases to voters in their first debate.
Attorney General Bill Schuette emphasized his endorsement from President Donald Trump and his plans to cut taxes and auto insurance rates during a Wednesday night debate hosted by WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids. Rival Brian Calley touts Michigan's economic gains during his time as lieutenant governor and calls Schuette a "career politician."
State Sen. Patrick Colbeck says he would bring his problem-solving prowess as an engineer to the governor's office, while Dr. Jim Hines says he's the only non-politician outsider who is running.
During the televised debate, Schuette and Calley continued sparring over Schuette's prosecution of top state officials over the Flint water crisis.
The winner in the August primary will face a Democrat in November.
